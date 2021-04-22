Earth Day 2021 Messages and Images Trend on Twitter

We all are so lucky to evolve on this 4.5 billion years old planet, from a single cell to humans, animals, & other species. Our ancestors were lucky to survive despite numerous apocalyptic events that resulted in extinction of 95% living beings from Earth. Happy #EarthDay World! pic.twitter.com/uvxG0CeNpq — 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@aka_dpu) April 22, 2021

UN's Message to Act Now!

Plant a tree 🌳 Cut your food waste 🍝 Recycle ♻ Buy local 🏘 More #ClimateAction ideas how you can #ActNow to make every day #EarthDay 👉 https://t.co/X0ShwftNUV pic.twitter.com/60d1fHKZO0 — United Nations (@UN) April 21, 2021

Child Environmental Activist Licypriya Kangujam

Everyday is Earthday for me. We need to treat our planet with love and respect everyday, not just one day. Happy #EarthDay everyone! pic.twitter.com/mVBQsHEgjS — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 22, 2021

Stunning Pics of Nature

"The earth is what we all have in common" - Wendell Berry #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/wXR21GocmQ — Lin ً⁷ | Pluviophile 🌸 (@microcosmoss7_) April 22, 2021

Significance to Observe Earth Day

#EarthDay was first observed on this day in 1970 and started to be celebrated every year with an aim to create awareness about the serious environmental issues among the citizens. Let's understand our responsibilities and "Restore Our Earth".#EarthDay2021#ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/2l40p4CF5O — सत्यगर्जना🦁 (@Satyagarzna) April 22, 2021

Plant Trees

As it's #EarthDay, #EarthDay2021 today, Let's join hands take #ClimateAction for saving our mother earth. Plant more trees to make earth clean. It's high time we took concrete steps to save it. pic.twitter.com/TCFlQz3wGe — 😍Muskan Mutneja😍 (@Muskan79205693) April 22, 2021

More and More Trees to Save the Planet

