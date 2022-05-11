Instagram user Vipul Bhimani, shared a video that reveals a shocking incident of insensitivity at the Delhi Airport by the Air India staff. As per the user, he was on his way to catch an Air India flight accompanied by his aunt and cousin but was denied entry into the get 30 minutes prior to the takeoff. The employees denied dealing with the technical inconvenience saying it was not their business and refused their entry. Following this, the elderly woman got a panic attack and was seen lying down on the floor in the clip. Panic Attacks and Agoraphobia: How Mindfulness Can Help These Anxiety Disorders That Affect 20 Percent of Indians.

