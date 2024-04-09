A viral video on social media shows YouTuber and former Howard Stern show employee Elisa Jordana allegedly fighting with a man on live-stream while driving a car. The 2-minute 48-second video clip shows Elisa Jordana allegedly hitting a man who is sitting beside her in the car. After the video of the alleged assault went viral online, the police arrested Elisa Jordana. The viral clip shows Elisa Jordana having a violent altercation with a man whom she described as her boyfriend. The incident occurred when Elisa Jordana drove a car and went live in Palm Beach County, Florida. The viral clip also shows the YouTuber repeatedly punching and hitting the man as she confronts him about alleged infidelity. In the end, the man is seen retaliating to her alleged assault as he holds her by her hair and forces her out of the car. US: Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway Results in Crash, Leaves Him With 20 Broken Bones (Watch Video).

Elisa Jordana's Fight Goes Viral

NEW: Former Howard Stern employee Elisa Jordana goes viral for a wild fight with a man on live-stream while driving pic.twitter.com/CGZmJE3HKG — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 9, 2024

