An Indian tourist’s unfiltered review of his European summer trip is striking a chord online. In a viral video titled “Mat Aao Europe”, Instagrammer Bulbul Pandey warns fellow travellers to skip Europe in peak heat. Complaining about sweltering temperatures, overpriced shoebox-sized rooms without AC or even fans, and water bottles costing up to INR 250, he calls the experience “regretful.” He even describes parts of European cities as smelling foul — “like urine.” His advice? “Come in September-October instead,” or better yet, “stay in India and enjoy the monsoons.” The rant has triggered massive engagement, with users divided — some agreeing with his brutally honest take, others defending Europe’s summer charm. But one thing’s clear: Bulbul’s bold review is making people think twice about their picture-perfect Euro trip plans. Indian Tourists Caught Urinating at Pattaya Beach in Front of Other Beachgoers, Video Goes Viral.

‘Europe in Summer? Big Mistake,’ Says Indian Traveller in Viral Rant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bulbul Pandey (@pandeyjipardesi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)