According to a piece of news that is going viral on social media, a 12% GST tax on rent for houses and shops will be introduced at the upcoming GST Council meeting. However, it must be noted that the claim is fake and bogus. As per PIB Fact Check team, the Finance Ministry has not undertaken such a prior decision for the forthcoming GST Council meeting. "Please refrain from sharing these posts," the PIB said in a tweet.

Here's a look at the fake viral news claim:

Claim : A 12% GST tax on rent for houses and shops will be introduced at the upcoming GST Council meeting.#PIBFactCheck : ➡️@FinMinIndia has made no such prior decision for the forthcoming GST Council meeting. ➡️Please refrain from sharing these posts. pic.twitter.com/afGO8t2jPw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 3, 2022

