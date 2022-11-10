A viral claim on social media says that if the validity of a vehicle’s pollution under control (PUC) certificate is expired during the time of an accident, the insurance firms will not cover any damages. According to claims, the order was issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and has later been approved by the Supreme Court. PIB has clarified that the viral claim is fake. IRDAI did not issue a circular saying insurance companies will not cover accident damages to a vehicle if the validity of the PUC certificate is expired at the time of the accident. Fact Check: WhatsApp Message Claiming Helmet No More Mandatory For Bikers Under Limits of Civic Bodies in Across India Goes Viral, Government Issues Clarification

PIB Fact Check’s Fake Claims:

It is being claimed that an accident won't be entertained if the vehicle doesn't have valid Pollution control board certificate#PIBFactCheck ◾️This claim is #Fake ◾️Holding a valid PUC Certificate is not mandatory to claim accident insurance under the motor insurance policy pic.twitter.com/jAsNCPi8KI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)