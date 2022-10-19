The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed a Whatsapp message claiming that bikers are no longer required to wear helmets within the limits of civic bodies radius from any city. PIB has said that the Government of India has not taken any such decision.

Below is the Translation of A Fake WhatsApp Message Which Is Making Rounds on Social Media:

Now the court rejected the helmet inspection that is now being done in all states. The use of helmets is not mandatory for bikers in municipal corporation limits. Your protection is up to you. Wearing a helmet is mandatory on highways. Now, if any traffic or other policemen ask you why you are not wearing a helmet. You can tell them that you are under the Municipal Corporation limits. Everyone will be happy to know this. You will not be asked to wear a helmet within 15 km of the city. Share this message as much as possible so that all people would know too.

Check PIB Tweet on WhatsApp Message:

