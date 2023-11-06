A viral message claims several people have received notices from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). As per the BSNL notice, the customer's KYC has been suspended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The message also claims that the SIM cards of several customers will get blocked within 24 hours. However, it must be noted that the notice by BSNL is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, BSNL never sends such notices. "Never share your personal & bank details with anyone," PIB warned users while debunking the fake news. Indian Railways Offering 29,000 Vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians Posts? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Advertisement.

These Claims Are Fake

People have received notices from BSNL claiming: ▪️ Customer's KYC has been suspended by @TRAI ▪️ Sim cards will get blocked within 24 hrs#PIBFactCheck ✔️These claims are #Fake ✔️BSNL never sends any such notices ✔️Never share your personal & bank details with anyone pic.twitter.com/MB37ihdh4G — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 6, 2023

