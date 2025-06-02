The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a viral WhatsApp message claiming that the Centre has stopped DA hikes and Pay Commission benefits for retired government employees as part of the Finance Act 2025 as fake and misleading. PIB clarified that no changes have been made to post-retirement benefits such as Dearness Allowance or Pay Commission revisions. PIB further noted that the amendment under Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, only applies to absorbed PSU employees dismissed for misconduct, leading to forfeiture of their retirement benefits. Retired government employees can rest assured that their post-retirement benefits remain unaffected. ‘Ghar-Ghar Sindoor’ Campaign To Mark Anniversary of Narendra Modi Govt 3.0? PIB Fact-Check Debunks Fake News.

No Cut in Post-Retirement Perks, Clarifies PIB

A message circulating on WhatsApp claims that the Centre has decided to remove post-retirement benefits such as DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired government employees as part of the Finance Act 2025.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #FAKE ✅Rule 37 of the CCS… pic.twitter.com/7YHdcfgtuU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 2, 2025

