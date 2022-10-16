A viral message claiming that China is sending special firecrackers and lights to India to cause asthma and eye diseases has gone viral on the Internet as the country prepares to celebrate Diwali 2022. The message, which is majorly being shared on WhatsApp, asks people to be aware and not use these Chinese products. Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that the claim is fake. "No such information has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs," PIB added. How To Save Yourself From Job Frauds? PIB Shares Safety Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed.

Govt Reveals Truth About Viral WhatsApp Message:

