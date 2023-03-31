Scammers use different mechanism to dupe customers into their traps and siphone off money from their accounts. Customers have been receiving letters allegedly from ministry of power, urging them to update their electricity bill immediately to avoid power connection getting disconnected. It asks them to call on the given number to speak to their helpline representative. However, PIB has warned customers against doing so. PIB tweeted that “Ministry of power has not issued this letter”. It further warned consumers to be cautious while sharing their personal & financial information. Ministry of MSME to Grant Loan of Rs 8 Lakh Under PM Employment Generation Program on Payment of Rs 24,000? PIB Fact Checks Viral Collateral Letter.

PIB Fact Checks Fake Letter

A #Fake letter claims that consumers need to update their electricity bills by contacting the provided helpline number to avoid disconnection#PIBFactCheck ➡️@MinOfPower has not issued this letter ➡️Be cautious while sharing your personal & financial information pic.twitter.com/TNtHtl8T0f — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 31, 2023

