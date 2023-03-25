The government’s fact-checking unit ‘PIB Fact Check’ has detected fake news doing rounds on the internet, which claims that the Ministry of MSME is granting a loan of Rs 8 Lakhs under PM Employment Generation Program on payment of Rs 24000. The government’s fact-checking team has completely rejected this fake announcement being circulated on social media with a collateral letter attached to it. While terming it misleading, it further said, “This letter is Fake. Ministry of MSME has not issued this letter.” The tweet also has the link to the MSME website that answers all frequently asked questions. SBI Account Will Close If You Don’t Update PAN Card Via This Link? PIB Fact Checks Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media.

PIB Fact Check

A #Fake collateral letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of MSME is claiming to grant a loan of ₹8 Lakhs under PM Employment Generation Program on payment of ₹24,000#PIBFactCheck ✔️@minmsme has not issued this letter ✔️For authentic info, visit ‘https://t.co/iPGAFBY6Pk’ pic.twitter.com/5lgMmqzJRy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 25, 2023

