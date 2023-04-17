A fake screenshot from a YouTube channel -- Daily Trending News, claimed that a lockdown will be imposed in India in the month of May 2023. The video claims that COVID-19 cases will be at peak in May hence the government will impose lockdown. However, when the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on the viral post. It turned out to be fake. PIB said that the claim is fake and asked users not to share or forward such news. Government of India Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Social Media Message.

COVID-19 Lockdown in May?

