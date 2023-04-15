A message has emerged on social media platforms claiming that the government of India is offering free laptops to all students. It has also come to the light that the news is fake and the government has not announced any such plans. The Press Information Bureau's official fact-check team has called this a fake claim and alerted everyone about the message. Child Helpline Number '1098' Can Be Called To Prevent Wastage of Food at Parties? PIB Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

PIB Fact Check

A Message with a link is circulating on social media claiming to offer free laptops for youth & to click on the provided link to book it, asking for personal details.#PIBFactCheck 💠The circulated link & the message are #FAKE 💠Be cautious while sharing personal information. pic.twitter.com/xC1HqXAfly — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 15, 2023

