A new scheme by hackers to trick people has been developed, and this time it involves your electricity bill. People have been receiving WhatsApp messages reminding them to pay their electricity bill or their electricity connection will be suspended. The PIB warned customers against falling prey to fake messages about unpaid electricity bills. Moreover, if you have missed the payment of your electricity bill for any month, contact the electricity board or supplier. You can find the official contact details of any electricity board in your previous electricity bills. Tata Offering Free Rs 479 Recharge to Celebrate Ratan Tata’s Birthday? Here’s A Fact Check of the Fake Post Going Viral on WhatsApp

Fact Check By PIB:

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦: Customers need to update their bills to avoid disconnection which can be done by calling the provided helpline number 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭: This is a scam ⚠️@MinOfPower has not issued this notice ⚠️Be cautious while sharing your personal & financial information#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/wgoYT16FFT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 28, 2022

