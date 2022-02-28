A fake message is claiming that an amount of Rs 1,800 is being provided monthly to the citizen in the age group of 18-40 years by the Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Twitter handle busted the fake news and clarified that it is a pension scheme. Thus, the claim has proved to be false. The PIB Twitter handle also appealed to the masses to not believe or circulate any such claims.

Check Tweet by PIB:

एक ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने पर प्रधानमंत्री मानधन योजना के तहत केंद्र सरकार 18 से 40 साल की उम्र के लोगों को हर महीने 1800 रुपए दे रही है।#PIBFactCheck ▶️यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। ▶️यह एक पेंशन योजना है। लाभार्थियों को 60 साल की उम्र के बाद ही पेंशन मिलेगी। 🔗https://t.co/B0pgspTkpw pic.twitter.com/Wa2UdAQ0so — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 28, 2022

