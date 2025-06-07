A viral video on social media claims that a hungry lion smelled a homeless man and walked away without harming him. Social media users who shared the clip said the lion sneaked into a village in Gujarat for food and came across a homeless person sleeping on the road. The viral clip shows the lion sniffing the man before walking away. While the video is being shared widely online, it is worth noting that the viral clip is fake. The description of the video on YouTube revealed that sound and visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated. National Public Holiday Declared on Friday, June 06, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says No Such Announcement Made by Government of India.

Lion Sniffs Man Before Walking Away

"भारत में सड़क पर सो रहा एक व्यक्ति शेर का शिकार होने से बच गया, जब शेर उसके पास आया, उसे सूंघा और फिर वहां से चला गया।" बेशक! जब तक ज़िंदगी लिखी है, कोई कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता...!! pic.twitter.com/tm9aQzXkkZ — ताज़ा तमाचा (@TazaTamacha) June 7, 2025

YouTube Description Reveals Video Was Digitally Generated

