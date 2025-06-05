Several news reports and social media posts are being widely shared on social media, claiming that the Government of India has declared Friday, June 6, 2025, as a national public holiday. The posts claimed that banks, schools, and government offices will be closed on June 6. Meanwhile, the Government of India's fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check, has categorically debunked the posts claiming the National holiday on June 6. The PIB Fact Check called the claim fake and said that the Government of India has not made any such announcement. INR 500 Note Withdrawal on Cards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim That RBI Will Discontinue Circulation of INR 500 Currency Notes by March 2026.

National Public Holiday Declared on Friday, June 06, 2025?

🚨 Is Friday, June 6, 2025, a national public holiday? Several news reports and social media posts claim that the central government has declared Friday (June 06, 2025) as a national public holiday.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This claim is #Fake ✅ The Government of India has not made… pic.twitter.com/1gW9QmGdTr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 5, 2025

