Amid heightened tensions over suspected Pakistani drone attacks, reports of explosions at Jaipur airport surfaced on Friday evening. However, the district administration swiftly dismissed the claims by some media channels such as Times Now, calling them “baseless” and urging the public not to spread panic. No damage or unusual activity was reported in the area. The clarification came as drones were sighted across several border regions, including Punjab and Jammu, prompting high alert and active countermeasures by Indian forces. Suspected Drone Strikes Near Srinagar Airport Amid Tensions With Pakistan; India Activates Countermeasures.

Jaipur Airport Blast Rumours Baseless, Say Officials

यह खबर तथ्यहीन एवं भ्रामक है। जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पूर्ण रूप से सुरक्षित है। pic.twitter.com/gNkvTNBxFk — District Collector & Magistrate, Jaipur (@DcDmJaipur) May 9, 2025

