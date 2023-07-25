An Instagram account going viral on social media is claiming to be the official account of the Intelligence Bureau. The so-called account has over 60,000 followers on Instagram. "Intelligence Bureau, Government Official", reads the bio of the account. However, it must be noted that the account is fake. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the so-called Instagram account of the Intelligence Bureau is fake. "If you spot any social media account pretending to be official govt. account send it to us at + 91 8799711259 and socialmedia@pib.gov.in" PIB said while debunking the fake Instagram account. Modi Government To Provide Free Mobile to All Under Pradhan Mantri Smartphone Yojana 2023? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by 'Sarkari Vlog' YouTube Channel.

This Account Is Fake

An Instagram account claims to be official account of #IntelligenceBureau#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This account is #Fake If you spot any social media account pretending to be offical govt. account send it to us at 📲+91 8799711259 📩socialmedia@pib.gov.in pic.twitter.com/L7uy2nz6MJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 24, 2023

