A piece of fake news stating that the Government of India has announced a nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' for 7 days is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the claim is fake. Taking to Twitter, PIB Fact Check that counters misinformation on Government policies and schemes claimed that the news is fake. "The decision of Bharat Bandh has not been taken by the Central Government," PIB tweet in Hindi read.

Here's a look at the fake viral news claim:

