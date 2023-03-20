An Income Tax Refund Phishing Scam has come to light wherein you would be sent an email regarding refund of the excess tax paid. The email informs users about getting an income tax refund of Rs 41,104. They are asked to claim refund by clicking on a link given in the same mail. PIB has warned users against such e-mails stating them as fake. Scammers seek your information such as PAN number, full name, correspondence address, pincode, mobile number, date of birth, email address, bank account number, Aadhaar number and bank name through the mails. After filling these details, when it goes ahead, OTP comes on one of your numbers, it is asked to fill it and as soon as the user does so, money is withdrawn from his account. The PIB has warned users to not click on any such links. Tata Motors Group Headquarters Promotions Real of Fake? Here’s a Fact Check of the False Promotional Ad Offering Tata Nexon As Prize, Going Viral on WhatsApp.

PIB Warns Against Fake News

An E-mail claims that the recipient is entitled to a refund of ₹41, 104, and is seeking his/her personal details in the name of @IncomeTaxIndia#PIBFactCheck ✔️This claim is fake ✔️Report such suspicious emails at 'webmanager@incometax.gov.in​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​' pic.twitter.com/bWgJT7iNbo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 20, 2023

