Several posts on social media and news articles are claiming that India has urged Italy and the Asian Development Bank to cut funds for Pakistan. According to the posts and news clippings, India has asked Italy and the Asian Development Bank to cut funding to Pakistan. The development comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. A fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the claims were completely fake. "India has not made any such request," PIB said. PIB also asked people to be aware of fake news and to trust only official government sources for credible Information. Phone Calls To Be Recorded? WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Being Monitored by Government? As Fake 'New WhatsApp Monitoring Guidelines' Go Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

India Has Not Made Any Such Request, Says PIB

Several posts on social media claim that India has urged Italy and the Asian Development Bank to cut funds for Pakistan. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is completely fake. India has not made any such request. ✅ Beware! Trust only official government sources for credible… pic.twitter.com/H5jrIkGjmc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 5, 2025

