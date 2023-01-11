A piece of news claiming that there is a chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth Rs 6,000 from the Indian Oil Corporation is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the so called lucky draw under Indian Oil Corporation's name is fake. A fact check conducted by PIB said that the lucky draw scheme is a scam and is not related to Indian Oil Corporation. PIB also asked people to run any suspicious information related to Government of India by #PIBFactCheck. Fact Check: Government Giving Rs 1,50,000 to Daughters Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by Sarkari Guru YouTube Channel.

Check Tweet:

"Chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth ₹6,000 from the Indian Oil Corporation" Sounds enticing right? However, ✔️This lucky draw is #FAKE ✔️It's a scam & is not related to @IndianOilcl Always run any suspicious information related to Government of India by #PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/5XkmUOfTFw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)