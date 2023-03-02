A video has gone viral on social media with claims that a leopard entered inside Aarey milk dairy in Mumbai's Goregaon. Several twitter users took to twitter to share the video of the leopard roaming inside what they claimed was Aarey milk colony in Mumbai. However, the claims are fake as the video is two months old. The incident took place in the month of December in Telangana. The leopard entered Hetero's drugs manufacturing unit in Sangareddy. The leopard had spent the entire night in the plant. Security personnel saw it inside the industry and had notified the police and forest officials after which the big cat was rescued. Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad Court Campus for Third Time in 10 Days, Bar Association Observes Strike Over Sightings (Watch Video).

Twitter Users Claim Leopard Entered Aarey Milk Colony:

Inside Aarey Milk Dairy Goregaon, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dDxEnTFEQl — Shashikant Kinger (@samsonindia66) March 1, 2023

The Video is Two Months Old From Telangana:

