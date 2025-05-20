A claim has been going viral on social media suggesting that residents in Mumbai are receiving unfiltered water has been debunked as fake by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The claim suggests that unfiltered water is being supplied in Mumbai due to a breakdown at a purification plant. However, officials clarified that the city's water supply system is functioning normally with no reported issues. “All water supplied is clean, disinfected, and fully treated,” the civic body stated. Calling the viral message about the malfunction “false and baseless,” the BMC warned citizens against spreading such misinformation. Authorities urged residents to rely only on official updates and not fall prey to rumours. Modi Government Launched Pan-India Helpline Number 104 'Blood on Call' Service To Meet Blood Requirement? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Claim.

BMC Denies Viral Unfiltered Water Supply in Mumbai Claim

💧✅ Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ensures a regular supply of clean, disinfected and fully treated water to the citizens of Mumbai. ⚙️ The water supply system is operating normally, with no malfunctions reported. 📱❌ It has come to the notice that misleading messages are… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 19, 2025

