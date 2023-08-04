The National Madarsa Board For School Education is claiming to be associated with the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The National Madarsa Board has also missed an advertisement for the recruitment of Madarsa teachers. However, it must be noted that the National Madarsa Board For School Education is not associated with the Ministry of Minority Affairs. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the above-mentioned organization is not associated with the Government of India (GOI). "Never disclose personal information on such websites," PIB said while debunking the fake claim. Modi Government To Scrap Class 10 Board Exams Under New Education Policy? PIB Debunks Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media.

This Organization Is Not Associated With Govt of India

National Madarsa Board For School Education claims to be associated with @MOMAIndia & has issued advertisement for recruitment of Madarsa teachers#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This organization is not associated with Govt of India ▶️ Never disclose personal information on such websites pic.twitter.com/ExMdU8pgcI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)