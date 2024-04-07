On April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass over parts of North America. The upcoming eclipse has also fueled some conspiracy theories with videos and messages going viral on social media with bizarre claims. A Facebook post dated April 1, which has been shared over a thousand times, features a man discussing his visit to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN). He speculates that CERN will begin testing its equipment in conjunction with the solar eclipse on April 8, with the aim of opening a “gateway” or “portal to hell.” However, both the timing and the nature of CERN’s work have been misrepresented in the post. CERN’s equipment was already operational in March, a full month prior to the eclipse, and the technology is not capable of creating a portal or a black hole. On April 8, the Surya Grahan will be visible across the world, a natural phenomenon where the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun. This event is not linked to CERN’s activities. CERN’s Large Hadron Collider is used to study matter, and it played a crucial role in the discovery of the Higgs boson particle, also known as the God particle. This discovery has contributed significantly to our understanding of the Big Bang theory and the formation of the universe. Sophie Tesauri, a spokesperson for CERN, confirmed that there is no connection between CERN’s work and the upcoming solar eclipse. The organisation continues to focus on its scientific research, separate from astronomical events. Solar Eclipse 2024: Cosmic Rays to Pass Close to Earth During Total Solar Eclipse Tonight? Here's the Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message Asking You to Switch Off Mobile Phone.

