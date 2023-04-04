A Twitter account identified as '@ssc_official__' on the microblogging site is claiming to be the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). However, it must be noted that the Twitter handle is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the said account of SSC is fake. "SSC does not have a Twitter account," PIB said while debunking the fake account. It also urged people to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in for official information. SSC CGL 2023 Exam: Staff Selection Commission Notifies Date for Combined Graduate Level Examination, Apply for 7,500 Vacancies at ssc.nic.in; Check Complete Details.

SSC Does Not Have a Twitter Account, Says PIB

A Twitter account @ssc_official__ claims to be the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)#PIBFactCheck ▪️ This account is #Fake ▪️ SSC does not have a Twitter account ▪️ For official information visit SSC's official website: https://t.co/msBYuaGFLZ pic.twitter.com/sMEo1cATth — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 4, 2023

