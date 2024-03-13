A notification regarding the appointment of two Election Commissioners to the Election Commission of India has been making rounds on social media. However, according to a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), this notification has been declared as fake. The PIB confirmed that no such Gazette notification has been issued. Users are advised to be cautious and verify information from official sources before sharing. PIB Fact Check Flags YouTube Channel ‘Daily Study’ for Propagating Fake News and Misleading Information Related to Schemes of Government of India.

PIB Fact Check

A notification regarding the appointment of two Election Commissioners to the Election Commission of India is circulating on social media #PIBFactCheck ✔️This notification is #fake ✔️No such Gazette notification has been issued. pic.twitter.com/VUCgl4l8wS — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 13, 2024

