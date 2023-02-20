A WhatApp message claiming that the government is giving an allowance of Rs 6,000 per month to unemployed youth under the Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana is going viral on social media. It must be noted that the viral WhatsApp message is fake. As per a fact conducted by PIB, the Government of India is not running any such scheme. In its post, PIB has also urged people to not forward such messages. Fact Check: Government Giving Rs 1,50,000 to Daughters Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by Sarkari Guru YouTube Channel.

Government of India Is Not Running Any Such Scheme

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)