A piece of news impersonating the Government of India claims that people can win up to Rs 20 lakh by participating in the 'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' on PM Awas Yojana is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the claim is fake. According to a fact check conducted by the PIB, the message is fake. "The Government of India is not associated with this text message," the PIB said while debunking the fake news.

Check tweet:

