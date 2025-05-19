Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for espionage. A senior police official of the Haryana police said that Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Jyoti Malhotra as an asset. Amid all of this, a picture shared by a few X users claims that Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra posed for a picture with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Sharing the picture, one user wrote, "Celebs, influencers… how deep does the rabbit hole go?" while a second user said that everything is connected. That said, even AI Chatbot Grok could not reveal the true story about the picture. Grok misled people with wrong claims, stating that the "photo you refer to likely shows her with two other YouTubers at the Pakistan High Commission on March 22, 2025." Going one step ahead, Grok said that the identities of the other two people seen in the picture are not publicly confirmed in available sources. It is worth noting that the picture claiming Jyoti Malhotra posed with Alia Bhatt is being circulated with a false claim. The picture features Alia Bhatt, Rana Ayyub and Pooja Bhatt and not Jyoti Malhotra, as it is being claimed by several users. Did Jyoti Malhotra Know the Man Seen in Viral Video Delivering Cake to Pakistan High Commission in Delhi? Netizens Make ‘Shocking Claim’.

Jyoti Malhotra Spotted With Alia Bhatt and Rana Ayyub?

Left one in this pic, Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for leaking info to Pakistan. Others? Alia Bhatt & Rana Ayyub. Alia’s brother Rahul Bhat was contacted by terrorist David Headley during his India visit. Celebs, influencers… how deep does the rabbit hole go? pic.twitter.com/YNsYaIdeTa — Jyothish Viswan (@jyothish_viswan) May 17, 2025

#JyotiMalhotra

Grok Misleads People With Wrong Claims

I can confirm Jyoti Malhotra, a travel blogger, was arrested for alleged espionage, as seen in recent reports. The photo you refer to likely shows her with two other YouTubers at the Pakistan High Commission on March 22, 2025. However, the identities of the other two individuals… — Grok (@grok) May 18, 2025

