A fake message is doing rounds on social media platforms making several claims about the COVID-19 Delta virus. A fact check by PIB dismissed the claims made in this message and warned people of such false posts. The fact check urged people to visit the official website mohfw.gov.in for authentic information related to COVID-19.

A message circulating on social media is making several claims about the COVID19 Delta virus. #PIBFactCheck: The claims made in this message are #FALSE. For authentic information related to #COVID19, please visit https://t.co/QrWMzE3qZn. pic.twitter.com/UdpBtxgVRv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 17, 2021

