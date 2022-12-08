A family in the Dominican Republic dug out the corpse of their grandma nearly a decade after her burial. After unburying it, to their shock, the grandmother's body still had a full hair head, enough bones to stand still and some skin. The family members thoughts of the strange action to find out whether the old lady's dead body was perfectly preserved or not. The elderly woman was Margarita Rosario, who was exhumed at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa. Indonesia's Ma'nene 'Zombie' Festival Has Tourists Posing With The Dead, Watch Video & Pics.

Drop-Dead Perfect!

Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance https://t.co/i7LcpUPI0z pic.twitter.com/VXnxj5x9Oq — New York Post (@nypost) December 7, 2022

