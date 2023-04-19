A video of a young woman catching snakes with her hands has gone viral on social media. The video, shared by the Instagram page "Dekh Bhai" said that the woman is not afraid of snakes. "Fearless woman", the caption of the video read. The video which appears to be taken on a college campus shows a woman holding two snakes with her bare hands. The video opens with the woman watching the two snakes coiled to each other. As the video moves further, the woman is seen jumping to their rescue as she grabs both snakes with her bare hands. Somehow the snakes manage to run away from her clutches, post which the woman is seen chasing them and catching the two venomous serpents once again. Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comments section of the video to laud her while others said that she was disturbing the two snakes. Snakes Coil on The Ground After Man Releases the Creepy Reptiles Into The Wild; Old Video Goes Viral, Leaving Internet Shaking.

She Is Not Afraid of Them

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dekh Bhai (@_dekhbhai_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)