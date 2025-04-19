A viral video showing a non-Kannadiga man confronting an auto driver in Bengaluru has sparked a fierce language row. In the clip, the man aggressively says, “Speak in Hindi if you want to stay in Bengaluru,” prompting a sharp reply from the auto driver: “You have come to Bengaluru, speak in Kannada. I won’t speak in Hindi.” The incident’s context remains unclear, but the video has ignited outrage among Kannadigas on social media, who view the remark as an affront to their language and culture. The debate reflects ongoing tensions around linguistic identity in Karnataka’s cosmopolitan capital. Karnataka: Auto Driver and Women Passenger Get Into Heated Argument Over Speaking Kannada (Watch Video).

Kannada vs Hindi in Bengaluru

