A woman unintentionally recorded a video that left the internet in shock! The viral clip shows a jagged lighting bolt striking the fried pick-up truck of a man who was the woman's husband. According to news reports, nobody in the car was hurt. However, the man Edward Whalen said his truck was "completely fried". The video has gone crazy viral on social media and has garnered more than 65k views on Twitter. WATCH : Hair-Raising Video Shows Security Guard Getting Struck By Explosive Lightning In Indonesia.

Watch The SHOCKING Clip:

Passengers? All good. Pickup truck? Fried. Michaelle May Whalen was videoing #lightning over St. Pete last week, but she wasn't expecting a bolt to strike her husband's pickup truck right in front of her! #Florida ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/heoPDwQwOB — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)