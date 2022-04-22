Former Boxing Champion Mike Tyson is grabbing headlines after he hit a passenger on the head on the Plane while travelling from San Francisco. According to the bystanders, Mike repeatedly punched a man in the head after the man kept trying to talk to him, whereas some say that the man was trying to provoke the heavyweight boxing champion. Other passengers on the plane captured the video and the man is seen leaning in his seat with bruises after Tyson punched him. The video of the incident has gone viral gaining a lot of views on different platforms.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

BREAKING: Mike Tyson throwing punches at a passenger on a Jet Blue flight. TMZ reports states that the man assaulted was annoying Tyson, took a selfie with him and kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him. Via @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/IoT1Sm8oCK — FightClub (@fightclub) April 21, 2022

