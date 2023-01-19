Meta's oversight board, as per news reports, has decided to lift the ban on posting pictures of naked breasts on social media sites Instagram and Facebook. After years of the "Free The Nipple" campaign, the company's oversight board ordered Facebook and Instagram to drop the prohibition on photographs of topless women. It argued that the policy restricted inclusivity in the media, especially for women, intersex, non-binary and transgender people.

Take A Look At The Tweet:

Facebook, Instagram will lift ban on bare breasts — but only for trans, non-binary https://t.co/qPwUl0G9f8 pic.twitter.com/Wi212NY5vk — New York Post (@nypost) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)