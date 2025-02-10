We often come across rare natural events and celestial phenomena that leave us in awe. Similarly, in a video that is going viral online, we see a sun candle captured on camera by an Austrian skier. A sun candle is a rare and beautiful atmospheric optical phenomenon. It appears as if a bright, vertical column of light is extending from the sun. This happens when tiny ice crystals in the atmosphere reflect sunlight in just the right way, creating a flowing pillar-like effect. Just like a sun pillar, sun candles are most visible during sunrise or sunset when the sun is low on the horizon. Because they do not appear often, spotting one is a special experience. Watch the video below. Venus and Moon Conjunction Above Eiffel Tower: Astronomy Photographer Captures Breathtaking Images of Planetary Parade With Saturn Faintly Visible in Paris' Night Sky.

Rare Sun Candle Phenomenon

