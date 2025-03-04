Hazel, Green, Blue and Grey: Meet Ansh, a Toddler From Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Whose Eye Colour Changes To Match His Dress Aesthetics! Viral Video Fascinates the Internet (Watch)

In a world where viral content often sparks curiosity, there is one recent phenomenon that has captivated the hearts of netizens, a toddler from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, whose eye color appears to change according to the colour of his outfit. The internet is abuzz with fascination after a video of this young boy, named Ansh went viral. The video showcases Ansh, a toddler whose eyes effortlessly shift between shades of hazel, green, blue and grey, depending on the colours he wears. The visual transformation is striking, leaving viewers stunned and intrigued. The video quickly became a topic of discussion, not only because of Ansh’s captivating eye colour but also due to the intriguing mystery behind the phenomenon. While many are left spellbound by the video, others have taken it as an opportunity to explore the science behind eye colour, genetics and the factors that could contribute to such a strikingly unusual trait. Cute Toddler Breaks Into Dance While Taking His First Steps, Adorable Video Goes Viral.

