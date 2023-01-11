Gender reveal trends keep improving on the internet, with some opting for a traditional cake with blue or pink inside or more elaborate ones like a plane flying over your head and dropping coloured powder on you to reveal if you’re having a boy or a girl. In a unique kind of low-budget gender reveal that is going viral, a dad-to-be from the Philippines literally flushed his baby’s gender reveal down the toilet. He decorated the toilet with pink and blue balloons, and when the time came for the big reveal, he just flushed! Watch this viral video here. Woman With Three-Fingered 'Dino Hands' Goes Viral Online For Her Peculiar Appendages; Watch Video.

Gender Reveal In The Toilet!

Gender reveals are officially in the toilet after dad's viral video https://t.co/zLQItPh8N1 pic.twitter.com/Utf5lXOZFE — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2023

