The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday honoured an e-rickshaw driver, who set an example of honesty by handing over a bag full of money, which he found on the roadside to the police. The 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver handed over the bag containing full of cash to the police. According to reports, the e-rickshaw driver identified as Aas Mohammad found a bag lying on a road in Modinagar when he was ferrying passengers. Soon, he informed cops who visited the spot and found Rs 25 lakh cash in the bag. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops His Body Into Four Pieces in Ghaziabad; Arrested.

E-Rickshaw Driver Hands Over Bag Full of Cash to Cops

