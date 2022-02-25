Social media footage is being widely circulated showing a Ukrainian pilot in action dubbed 'The Ghost of Kyiv', which is certainly impressive to behold. Unconfirmed reports say he has downed 6 Russian enemy aircraft with his MiG-29 fighter jet. The score means he is now a 'fighter ace', an air force term used for a pilot who has downed at least six enemy aircraft.

See Tweet:

I’m begging major media to report on whether “The Ghost of Kyiv” really exists—as if it’s true that today a heroic Ukrainian fighter pilot single-handedly downed *6* Russian jets, this flying ace immediately becomes a stirring symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to Putin’s war crimes. pic.twitter.com/Nmlu68Fknj — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 25, 2022

Rumors from the Ukraine frontline calling a fighter pilot the “Ghost of Kyiv” alleges he has downed 6 Russian jets already. THIS. HITS. HARD. 🇺🇦💥🇺🇦#GhostOfKyiv #UkraineInvasion pic.twitter.com/mlghVIySVB — Scott McClellan (@DSM4USA) February 25, 2022

Ghost of Kyiv emerging as an early hero in the fight for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KzYSOYOI4o — Stormthief⚡️ (@stormthief_74) February 25, 2022

Rumors from the Ukraine frontline allege a “Ghost of Kyiv” has downed 6 Russian jets.” via MilitaryAircraft. pic.twitter.com/HTuQ62EhJS — Vote, fuckers. (@AnalizeThis) February 24, 2022

