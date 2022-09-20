A video captured by a supermarket cashier shows a massive bear entering the 7-Eleven store in Olympic Valley, California, searching for food. The clip went crazy viral online. The big brown mammal didn't harm anybody but instead shoplifted candies from the store. The brown bear was spotted in the shop by a 54-year-old cashier named Christopher Kinson, who spotted the animal during his night shift. Adorable Video Shows Bear Cub Wrestling With a Giant Inflatable Reindeer in Los Angeles Suburb!

Bear Spotted Shoplifting Candies!

'You’re a thief, man' — This brown bear helped itself to some late night treats at a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, CA 🐻🍫 pic.twitter.com/hcSx1XiKXw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2022

