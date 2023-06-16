A giant king cobra measuring 15 feet in length was rescued from a village in Nayagarh in Odisha on June 15. The king cobra was rescued from a canal at Jagapur village in Nayagarh. After spotting the reptile near their village, the locals were surprised and informed the forest department team, who reached the spot and rescued the snake. The snake was further released in its natural habitat. Angry King Cobra Charges Violently Towards Man As He Tries to Grab the Giant Snake By Its Tail; Viral Video Will Give You Goosebumps!

Watch the Cobra Video Here:

A giant King Cobra measuring around 15-feet in length was rescued from a village in Nayagarh (June 15). Watch the video.#KingCobra #Odisha #OTVNews pic.twitter.com/X8AIFnZg6r — OTV (@otvnews) June 16, 2023

