A video going viral online depicts how scary and furious king cobras can behave if they sense danger around them. The clip shared by an Instagram page, @fangs_and_thangs, shows an angry king cobra chasing a man violently as he tried to grab the huge viper by its tail. The man held the snake with bare hands and stepped back in fear when the cobra slithered towards him to attack. The viral footage will give you heebie-jeebies. Dinosaur or King Cobra? Viral Photo of Long Snake Standing Up and Raising Its Head High in Air Is Real!

Watch Giant King Cobra Charging Towards A Man!

