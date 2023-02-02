A scary and sudden encounter between a diver and a shark has gone viral recently. The video shows the man swimming somewhat peacefully till the time he turns his head slightly to look at his wristwatch. At that exact moment, a giant white shark swam across the diver. But luckily, the shark just passed by without giving any trouble to the diver and just had a brief collision with him. This video was apparently captured via the headcam of another diver who was accompanying the man in the video on an underwater expedition. Scroll down to check out this scary encounter. Tiger Shark Swims Dangerously Close to Beachgoers in West Australia (Watch Video).

Giant Shark Suddenly Passes by Diver

Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions 😳 pic.twitter.com/cTWGgCjiql — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 26, 2023

