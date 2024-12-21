A video of two female students fighting at a private college in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area has gone viral on social media. The 21-second clip shows the students engaged in a physical altercation, resembling a WWE-style brawl. One student can be seen pulling the other’s hair and throwing her to the ground as onlookers attempt to intervene. The video, recorded by a bystander, has raised questions about campus safety. However, the exact date of the incident remains unconfirmed. The police have taken note of the viral video and launched an investigation. Officials stated that the Knowledge Park Police Station has been instructed to take appropriate action as per the law. Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Brawl: Chairs, Helmets, Fire Extinguishers Hurled As Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Patients' Family Members and Security Guards in Delhi's Ashok Vihar (Watch Video).

WWW-Style Brawl in Greater Noida

